Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Callaway Golf reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

