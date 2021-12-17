Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post sales of $13.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.59 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $52.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $18.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $650.00. 4,069,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,893. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

