Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.20). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 19,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,141. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

