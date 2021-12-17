Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.20). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 19,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,141. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.