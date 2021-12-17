Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $303.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $308.16 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. 4,467,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 542.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $50,958,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

