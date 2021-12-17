Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). electroCore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 583.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 38.3% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

ECOR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 5,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,051. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

