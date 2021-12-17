Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.09.

FVRR stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

