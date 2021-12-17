Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post sales of $21.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.75 billion and the lowest is $20.68 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.33. 1,213,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

