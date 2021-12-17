Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $71.90. 403,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,022,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

