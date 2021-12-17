Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

