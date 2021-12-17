Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 284,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,032. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

