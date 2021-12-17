Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.33. 155,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.