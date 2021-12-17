Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Shares of ROP traded down $11.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.52. 816,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.15. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,046,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.