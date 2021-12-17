Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.66 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.37 on Friday. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.