Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

