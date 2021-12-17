Zacks Investment Research Lowers La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

