Zacks Investment Research Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.69.

NOA stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

