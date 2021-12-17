Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

