Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Hold

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.21. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $958.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

