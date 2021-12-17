Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to “Buy”

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.14. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

