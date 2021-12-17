Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Buy

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 183,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $171.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 38,750 shares valued at $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

