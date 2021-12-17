Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Buy

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paramount Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

