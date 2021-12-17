ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Tops $0.0014

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $232,488.11 and $284,492.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

