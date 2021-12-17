Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $345,398.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $345,398.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00202757 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,927,135 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

