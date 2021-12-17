Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

