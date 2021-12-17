Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

