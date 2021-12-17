Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Financial worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.77. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.