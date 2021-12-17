Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bancorp worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBBK opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.