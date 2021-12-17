Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $162.02 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

