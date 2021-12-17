Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.73 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

