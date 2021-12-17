Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ZTAQU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 4,811.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter.

