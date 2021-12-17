Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.12

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.12 and traded as low as $41.79. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 66,289 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

