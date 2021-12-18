$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

SOVO opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

