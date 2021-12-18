$0.13 EPS Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 954,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,070. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

