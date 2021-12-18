$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,462. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

