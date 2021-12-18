$0.23 EPS Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $20.16. 1,262,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,462. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

