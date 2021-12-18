$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,326. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 million, a PE ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

