$0.57 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $67.00. 5,062,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,135. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,657,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.