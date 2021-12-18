-$0.58 EPS Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Homology Medicines posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.53. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

