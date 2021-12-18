$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,637,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,454. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Emerson Electric by 14.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 264,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

