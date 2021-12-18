$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.31. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

FSLR traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $93.16. 2,739,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,956. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

