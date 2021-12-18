$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Cabot by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cabot by 248,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 594,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,277. Cabot has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

