$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.54. 2,835,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.28. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $174.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.