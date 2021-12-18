$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

