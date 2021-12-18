$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. Kadant reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,474 shares of company stock valued at $11,344,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $222.95. The company had a trading volume of 91,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. Kadant has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

