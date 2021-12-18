$106.79 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $106.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $361.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $7,047,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 570,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $4,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 1,439,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

