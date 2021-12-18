$114.37 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post sales of $114.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.85 million. Skillz posted sales of $67.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $389.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

In related news, CRO Casey Chafkin purchased 86,500 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Skillz by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 47.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.08. 17,259,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,503,177. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.96. Skillz has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

