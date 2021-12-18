1,231 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American National Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American National Group by 123.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in American National Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT stock opened at $188.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.80. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.