12,674 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAC. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 227.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 92,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.