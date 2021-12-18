13,019 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

