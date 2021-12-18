$136.78 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post sales of $136.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.75 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $533.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.84 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $571.99 million, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $31.25. 2,734,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,613. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.